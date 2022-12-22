$1.2 million in drugs seized along with guns and cash, 49-year-old charged by Caldwell County deputies

A Lenoir man was arrested, and methamphetamine and marijuana valued at more than $1 million were seized, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies reportedly seized more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 27 pounds of marijuana, 10 firearms and $37,500 in cash, the sheriff’s office said. The drugs seized have a total street value of around $1.2 million according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the sheriff’s office said.
On Dec. 16, two locations in Lenoir were searched as part of the investigation, the sheriff’s off said. A location in Asheville was also searched, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators seized approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine, 280 grams of marijuana, two firearms and more than $37,500 in cash from a home at 2525 Winkler Way Road in Lenoir, the sheriff’s office said.
The second Lenoir location was 4015 Mill House Lane. The sheriff’s office said a building on the property was used to store methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms. Approximately 479 grams of methamphetamine, 12,393 grams of marijuana and eight firearms were seized from the building, the sheriff’s office said.
The Asheville location was searched by Caldwell County narcotics agents and N.C. SBI agents. The search resulted in the seizure of nearly 4,670 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.