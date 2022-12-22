$1.2 million in drugs seized along with guns and cash, 49-year-old charged by Caldwell County deputies

Tiplines for Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential.

If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact:

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Intercounty Counter-drug Enforcement Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300