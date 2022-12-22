 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALDWELL COUNTY

$1.2 million in drugs seized along with guns and cash, 49-year-old charged by Caldwell County deputies

A Lenoir man was arrested, and methamphetamine and marijuana valued at more than $1 million were seized, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies reportedly seized more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 27 pounds of marijuana, 10 firearms and $37,500 in cash, the sheriff’s office said. The drugs seized have a total street value of around $1.2 million according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 16, two locations in Lenoir were searched as part of the investigation, the sheriff’s off said. A location in Asheville was also searched, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators seized approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine, 280 grams of marijuana, two firearms and more than $37,500 in cash from a home at 2525 Winkler Way Road in Lenoir, the sheriff’s office said.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has revealed that it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill all 330 million people in the US. The DEA seized 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, a highly addictive substance that is 50 times more powerful than heroin. 10,000lb of fentanyl was seized as well as over 50.6 million fentanyl pills that were made to look like prescription painkillers. The majority of the drugs are being mass-produced at in Mexico by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels, according to the DEA. Over 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021 and two-thirds of these deaths were attributed to fentanyl. The DEA also seized 131,000lb of methamphetamine, more than 4,300lb of heroin, and over 444,000lb of cocaine in 2022.

The second Lenoir location was 4015 Mill House Lane. The sheriff’s office said a building on the property was used to store methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms. Approximately 479 grams of methamphetamine, 12,393 grams of marijuana and eight firearms were seized from the building, the sheriff’s office said.

The Asheville location was searched by Caldwell County narcotics agents and N.C. SBI agents. The search resulted in the seizure of nearly 4,670 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Tiplines for Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential.

If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact:

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Intercounty Counter-drug Enforcement Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300

