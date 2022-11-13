Crews to begin winterizing Hickory parks

HICKORY — Over the next few weeks, City of Hickory Public Works crews will begin winterizing park restrooms and water fountains to prevent freezing pipes. This process involves shutting off the water supply and closing facilities.

Once winterized, restrooms in the following parks will be closed throughout the winter until temperatures rise in the spring:

• Civitan Park

• Cliff Teague Park

• Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park

• Jaycee Park

• Kiwanis Park (splash pad restrooms only)

• Rotary-Geitner Park

• Southside Heights Park

• West Hickory Park

Notices will be posted on the restrooms once they have been closed.

Outdoor drinking fountains at all parks will also be winterized and turned off for the season.

For more information about City of Hickory parks, visit www.hickorync.gov/city-parks. To report maintenance issues at any City of Hickory park, call the Public Works Department at 828-323-7500.