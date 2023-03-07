Workers are in the process of demolishing the vacant district court building in downtown Hickory to make way for a new housing and commercial development project.

By Tuesday morning, at least half of the building had been torn down and a D.H. Griffin crew was clearing away debris.

The demolition is the first step in the process of transforming the site into a development featuring 6,000 square feet of commercial space and around 100 apartments.

In January, the Hickory City Council voted to sell the building to developer David E. Looper’s company Delco Partners for $575,000.

The company agreed to certain conditions as part of the sale. They must invest $20 million in the project and create seven jobs paying an average of $35,000.

The former Hickory Soup Kitchen building located on the property to the east of the court building was also part of the sale and will be used for commercial space.

Delco representative Roger Young said their goal is to have the apartments ready by the end of 2024.