HICKORY — With the assistance of Randy Willis and Blake Henley of the Catawba County Soil & Water Conservation District, the YMCA of Catawba Valley is putting to use a state grant for a creek restoration project next to the Hickory Foundation YMCA.

The project will restore approximately 500 linear feet of Cripple Creek with more natural vegetation to preserve the creek bed/banks for a safer creek flow.

“The County Soil & Water team has helped us better understand and advocate for the creek restoration needs at our Hickory Foundation YMCA campus," said Paxton Tallent, Hickory Foundation YMCA Executive Director.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Randy and Blake as we navigate the stream restoration needs. We greatly appreciate the support provided to our YMCA from Catawba County over the years and today is no different.”

In partnership, the YMCA and Catawba County selected KBS Earthworks as the contractor for the project and estimates the work to be completed by the end of May.

According to Willis, District Administrator for Catawba County Soil & Water Conservation District, “The waters of our county are vitally important to the well-being of our environment, economy and citizens. Properly functioning streams provide clean drinking water, aquatic habitat and boundless recreational opportunities. Many of our streams have been altered either directly or indirectly by changes that have occurred in the surrounding landscape. Through modern restoration techniques, streams can be restored to look and function as they once did.”

Stream restoration projects employ a wide range of designs and techniques to stabilize eroding stream banks and to restore the natural and productive aquatic habitats.

With the YMCA project, engineers employed a variety of strategies to stabilize the banks and creek structures to restore the natural, efficient flow of water in the creek. Master gardeners from the area are also assisting with the project by providing the plantings of grasses, shrubs and trees to provide stability to the creek banks.

“As our YMCA and community continue to grow, we are pushed to create programs that will better serve those in our community while providing the safest setting possible,” Tallent said.

“Our YMCA has a history of serving the community when they need us most. At times we have dealt with rising waters, and through our capital initiative we are taking steps to relocate our power/mechanical room which currently sits below ground level. This project is another step to ensure our YMCA is protected while trying our best to floodproof our facilities through various design strategies.”

For more information about the YMCA contact Tallent at 828-324-2858. For more information about the Catawba County Soil & Water Conservation District, contact Willis at 828-465-8950.