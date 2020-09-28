Credit counseling program has helped more than 1,500 families during pandemic

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many families have found themselves faced with financial and housing crises.
Fortunately, some families were connected to resources that saved them from experiencing additional hardships. “We have connected families with thousands of dollars of financial assistance for homelessness, unemployment, rapid rehousing, and more,” said LaWanda Brown, executive director of Family Guidance Center).
One of Family Guidance's programs, Consumer Credit Counseling Services, provides clients with housing, budget, and credit counseling, debt management, consumer education, and pre- and post-bankruptcy counseling. During the pandemic, the credit counseling program has assisted over 1,500 families.
“The staff in this program are extremely knowledgeable and skilled in all areas of housing and consumer finance,” said Tonya Freeman, program director.
Freeman added that the credit counseling program has a membership with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling organization. “That’s a very well-known agency with a lot of integrity. We are also a HUD Housing counseling agency, which means we are an extension of HUD so our staff are extremely knowledgeable and skilled in all areas of housing and consumer finance,” she said.
Freeman said the ways CCCS serves clients is through counseling, education, referrals, resources, and advocating for fair housing. “If someone is involved in a landlord/tenant issue and (they) don’t really know what’s what, or if someone is going through the home-buying process and has questions, we are the ones that can help with all of that,” she explained. “Our certification designates that we have that knowledge.”
The CCCS program has helped clients during the pandemic by providing 306 job referrals, helping 208 clients avoid homelessness, connecting 47 clients with housing opportunities, and giving 1,392 community referrals to partnering agencies.
“Through the process of providing services to clients, we may interact with an individual 10 or more times — it’s not just a phone call, or a one-and-done,” Freeman said. Earlier this year, she knew her program was going to be needed by many folks.
“If businesses are shut down, and restaurants are shut down, there are going to be people who are used to bringing home tips everyday to feed their families — that stopped happening,” Freeman said. “So we had to ask ourselves, 'How are people going to get food? How are they going to be able to keep their power on and their bills paid?’”
In response to this wave of need FGC set up a variety of crisis lines, one of which was specific to financial and housing concerns. “We knew this was going to be an evolving crisis in so many ways,” Freeman said.
More often than not, Freeman explained that a client may come to Family Guidance for one issue but qualify for other programming such as individual or family counseling, victim services, and more. Family Guidancehas provided 864 individuals and families with access to mental health services during the pandemic, while also regularly offering resources and virtual workshops and presentations for folks to use.
“This incredible team of therapists inspire me,” Brown said. “They have provided tele-mental health via Zoom, called and emailed critical clients in need and just about done anything necessary to provide access to their client during these unusual times.”
Learn more about the programs and services offered at Family Guidance at www.fgcservices.com.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.