Credit counseling program has helped more than 1,500 families during pandemic

The CCCS program has helped clients during the pandemic by providing 306 job referrals, helping 208 clients avoid homelessness, connecting 47 clients with housing opportunities, and giving 1,392 community referrals to partnering agencies.

“Through the process of providing services to clients, we may interact with an individual 10 or more times — it’s not just a phone call, or a one-and-done,” Freeman said. Earlier this year, she knew her program was going to be needed by many folks.

“If businesses are shut down, and restaurants are shut down, there are going to be people who are used to bringing home tips everyday to feed their families — that stopped happening,” Freeman said. “So we had to ask ourselves, 'How are people going to get food? How are they going to be able to keep their power on and their bills paid?’”

In response to this wave of need FGC set up a variety of crisis lines, one of which was specific to financial and housing concerns. “We knew this was going to be an evolving crisis in so many ways,” Freeman said.