Creative Healing class offered in March, April

NEWTON — Grief can be an isolating experience. Carolina Caring’s Creative Healing class in March and April offers those who have lost a loved one the chance to use their creativity to tap into their inner strength, and the added benefits of relaxation and overall well-being.

Participants will create with paint while connecting with others who are also on a journey to healing. No prior art experience is needed, and all materials will be provided.

There are two opportunities to participate: on Tuesday, March 29, from 1 to 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 19, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road. Registration deadlines are Friday, March 25, and Friday, April 15, respectively.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care for all ages, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.