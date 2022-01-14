Creating, sharing videos on YouTube to be topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “Using YouTube for Branding Your Business” webinar on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

YouTube is the No. 2 search engine in the world and an opportunity for businesses to build and promote their brand. Creating and sharing videos on YouTube can significantly amplify your brand and reach new customers. This webinar covers how to create a YouTube channel and how to begin producing videos for your target audience.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.