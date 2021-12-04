Create festive gnomes at Hickory library

HICKORY — People are invited to create a festive gnome during a free program at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Participants will be using socks and other items to build their creations. All supplies are free and provided. This program is limited to 15 people on a first-come basis.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.