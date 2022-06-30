 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Create a terrarium that is ocean-inspired

HICKORY — Kids can learn about plants and their ecosystems by creating their own ocean-inspired terrarium at 6 p.m. July 11 at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Participants will discuss plant propagation, plant care, and create their own mini-ocean worlds. 

All supplies are provided. Registration opens two weeks before the event. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/oceanarium-for-kids/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

