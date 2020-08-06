Crawdads video, fundraisers, and more

Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Crawdads video to be presented online
HICKORY — The Hickory Public Library will post a video on Facebook that shares historical details about the Hickory Crawdads today at 2 p.m.
The video was created by Ashley Salinas, Hickory Crawdads Director of Marketing, Communications, and Merchandise. She will talk about how LP Frans Stadium came to be at its Hickory location, the path that the team has taken over the years with affiliations, and highlight several players and milestones from over the years. There will also be a behind the scenes virtual tour of LP Frans Stadium and details about game day preparations and operations.
This is a free event and no registration is necessary. The video will be posted on Hickory Public Library’s Facebook page. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HickoryPublicLibrary/.
Upcoming fundraisers hosted by COA
HICKORY — The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County (COA) is excited to announce several upcoming fundraisers, two of which are new.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the COA will host a virtual Jeopardy game night fundraiser. Participants will log in to a Zoom meeting and compete with other community members. Topics include teen pregnancy and STI facts, COA programming and history as well as a surprise category.
The cost of the event is $10 for an individual or family/team. Each team will receive a Zoom link after purchasing tickets on Eventbrite linked through COA’s Facebook page. First place winner receives half of all entry fees, second place receives a gift card, and third place receives COA t-shirts.
COA is also having its first annual Give-A-Thon, which is an ongoing donation and sponsorship option for all community individuals and organizations through Aug. 31. Any individual or business who donates $50 or more will be entered into a drawing to win two Disney Park Hopper Passes. A $50 donation is one entry into the drawing, $100 is two entries, $150 is three entries and $200 is four entries.
Lastly, COA has rescheduled and revamped the ninth annual “Take-Out for Teens” event, sponsored by Outback Steakhouse. This event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20. Tickets are on sale now for $20 a meal that includes: steak and chicken, mashed potatoes, blue cheese chopped salad, bread, cheesecake, and a beverage.
Meals will be available for pick-up at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, between 4:30-6:30 p.m., and social distancing precautions will be in place. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite linked to the Council on Adolescents Facebook, www.coacatawba.org or by calling 828-322-4591.
The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County is proud to be a Catawba County United Way agency. The Council’s mission is to inspire today’s youth to be physically and emotionally healthy through education, awareness, and advocacy.
Deadline for TEDxHickory is Aug. 31
HICKORY — A group of local volunteers are planning the ninth year of TEDxHickory, a full-day event to be held on Nov. 21.
The independently organized event — TEDxHickory — is licensed by TED and will feature either a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos or will consist of an online program that is sure to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.
This year’s TEDxHickory event will either take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University, through a web site for online viewing and participation, or using a combination of the two. The delivery method will be determined closer to the event depending on state orders and restrictions at the time.
TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.” Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com. Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme, however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each.
From now through Aug. 31, those interested can apply online by visiting TEDxHickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
