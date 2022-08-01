Crawdads take series against Rome Braves, face Asheville Tourists this week

The Hickory Crawdads closed out a six-game series Sunday afternoon with an 11-10 win over the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory clinched the series win 4-2, which gave the Crawdads their first series victory since taking four of six last month from the Braves in Rome.

Hickory took a 3-0 lead in the second before Rome scored one in the fourth and took the lead with three runs in the fifth. However, the Crawdads countered in the bottom of the fifth with four runs, highlighted by a three-run blast by Chris Seise, his eighth of the year.

Cristian Inoa added a two-run shot (ninth) as part of a three-run sixth that put Hickory ahead 10-4.

The teams traded runs in the eighth, but Hickory’s run turned out to be a needed insurance run, as Rome scored five in the ninth to get within 11-10. Caleb Durbin tripled in three and scored on Jacob Pearson’s double to close within one. After Eudrys Manon walked Javier Valdes, the Crawdads brought in Michael Brewer to put out the fire. Brewer was able to hold the lead for his first save with the Crawdads by getting Landon Stephens looking on strikes to end the game.

All nine Hickory hitters had at least one hit with Seise the lone hitter hitting up just one, as the team combined for 19 hits. Inoa and Frainyer Chavez each had three hits for Hickory with Chavez hitting his first home run of the season in the second. Alejandro Osuna had a successful debut with Hickory after his promotion to the Crawdads by going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Pearson and Willie Carter each had three hits to lead Rome with Carter driving in four runs.

Jesus Linarez worked out of a jam in the fifth for Hickory and allowed just two base runners over 2.1 innings to earn the win (3-1). J.J. Niekro gave up the decisive runs in the fifth to get charged with the loss (1-2).

ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (39-54 overall, 13-15 second half) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (52-44, 14-16)

Schedule:

Tuesday, August 2, 7 p.m. (Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday)

Wednesday, August 3, 7 p.m. (Kids Win Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Cereal Celebration)

Thursday, August 4, 7 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday, Casino Night)

Friday, August 5, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Star Wars Night, Catawba Science Center Night)

Saturday, August 6, 7 p.m. (ZOOperstars Appearance, Team Photo Giveaway to first 500 fans, Paint the Park Purple Night)

Sunday, August 7, 3 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Llamas de Hickory Jerseys)

Prospects (MLB.com rankings):

Hickory (Texas Rangers): OF Evan Carter (9), SS Luisangel Acuna (10), RHP Ricky Vanasco (13), RHP TK Roby (14), LF Trevor Hauver (18), IF Thomas Saggese (26).

Asheville (Houston Astros): SS Cristian Gonzalez (11), RHP Chayce McDermott (12), RHP Spencer Arrighetti (28)

About the Crawdads: The Crawdads wrap up a stretch of 24 home dates out of 33 games with a six-game series against Asheville. Hickory continues a two-week homestand after winning four of six against Rome. What was encouraging about the series against Rome is the lineup. Facing the South Atlantic League’s pitching staff, the Crawdads scored 45 runs and had the highest batting average in the SAL for the week at .324… Hickory will have to adjust to the promotion of outfielder Aaron Zavala, who moved up to AA Frisco (Texas) on Saturday. Zavala left with a .424 on-base pct., which is the third highest mark in the Crawdads history. The Rangers second round pick last summer out of Oregon also found a power stroke last month, hitting six of his 11 home runs in July... Replacing Zavala is Alejandro Osuna, who made his debut Sunday with two hits, after his promotion from Low-A Down East (Kinston). In his second season with the Wood Ducks, Osuna had a slash line of .308/.394/.451 with 8 homers. More impressive is his contact, striking out 51 times in 320 plate appearances. Still only 19, Osuna is three years younger than the league average among hitters, which is 22.5 years old. As a group, the Crawdads have the youngest lineup in the SAL (21.7 years old)… Along with Zavala, two other hitters cleared the 1.000 bar in OPS in July. For the month, Thomas Saggese led the team and was fifth in the SAL at 1.072 with Cristian Inoa second on the team and sixth in the SAL at 1.065. Saggese had a .377 batting average with Inoa at .361, third and seventh in the SAL, respectively… The Crawdads’ pen still is looking for consistency in late innings. In Saturday’s game against Rome, Hickory gave up a 3-0 lead, surrendering single runs in four straight innings in a 5-4 loss in 11 innings. The group nearly let a 11-5 lead get away, as Rome scored five in the ninth and had two on when the final out was recorded. Of the seven relievers that threw 10 or more innings in July, five had ERAs above 6.00. The most dependable hurlers for now are Theo McDowell and Michael Brewer. McDowell, who was promoted to Hickory on June 30, has yet to allow a run in eight outings with 11 Ks in 10.2 innings, while Michael Brewer gave up an unearned run over 8.2 innings in 7 appearances last month.

About the Tourists: Asheville took three of five from Aberdeen (Maryland) last week in a rain-shortened home series… The Tourists success at the plate is a product of their ballpark, which is among the most hitter-friendly in the minors. Overall, Asheville leads the SAL in slugging pct. (.437) and OPS (.789), is second behind Hickory both in batting average (.263) and runs scored. However, on the road, the Tourists are next to last in OPS (.657), slugging pct. (.337) and is hitting just .218. They have the fewest hits on the road and have hit just 34 of their 120 homers away from home… On the mound, the overall team ERA is 6.75, nearly a run ahead of Greenville’s 5.77 and the WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) is 1.71, both last in the SAL. Unlike the hitters’ numbers being skewed by their home ballpark, Asheville pitchers have struggled mightily on the road as well. The Tourists are last in ERA on the road (6.45) and WHIP (1.68). The biggest issue for the group is walks allowed, which Asheville has surrendered the most. Combining the poor output at the plate and pitching woes, it adds up to a 12-29 record away from home… Players of interest include starting pitcher Ryan Gusto, who played high school ball at Providence High in Charlotte. Infielder J.C. Correa is the brother of Minnesota Twins shortstop and former Astros player Carlos Correa.

Series History: The teams split the only six games played between the two this season in a series back in June. In the series finale, the Crawdads tied a franchise record with 21 runs scored. A year ago, the Crawdads were 8-3 against the Tourists, which including a 4-2 series win at L.P. Frans.