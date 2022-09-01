Crawdads players offer help to PORCH program

HICKORY — Some of the Hickory Crawdads players showed up to help Hickory PORCH volunteers on Aug. 16. They were able to get in a light workout by unloading groceries from neighborhood coordinators before heading out to a baseball practice and a game later in the day. PORCH volunteers were grateful to have extra helping hands.

Hickory PORCH is a nonprofit food assistance program designed to help Hickory Public School System families not being adequately served by existing organizations. Studies have shown that discipline problems increase and learning abilities decrease when students are hungry. Through the monthly donations of food and money from Hickory neighborhoods, PORCH is able to help families in need.

If you would like to be a coordinator for your neighborhood or would like to participate by either volunteering or donating food, contact the program at: hickoryncporch@gmail.com or find it on Facebook at Hickory PORCH. PORCH volunteering dates are typically the third Tuesday of each month at the PORCH warehouse in Long View from 8-11 a.m. Non-perishable food items can always be dropped off in the PORCH barrel located in the Viewmont Pharmacy foyer.

Checks made out to Hickory PORCH should be mailed to: PO Box 7, Hickory, NC 28603 .