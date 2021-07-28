 Skip to main content
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 40 in Hickory; one person reportedly injured
An overturned truck in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 slowed traffic in Hickory on Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck crash in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 was slowing traffic Wednesday morning in Catawba County.

The wreck was near the U.S. 321 exit in Hickory.

Reports from the scene indicated one person is being treated for injuries.

Members of the N.C. Highway Patrol and Hickory Fire Department were on the scene.

