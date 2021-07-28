Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 40 in Hickory; one person reportedly injured

A pickup truck crash in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 was slowing traffic Wednesday morning in Catawba County.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The wreck was near the U.S. 321 exit in Hickory.
Reports from the scene indicated one person is being treated for injuries.
Members of the N.C. Highway Patrol and Hickory Fire Department were on the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Robert Reed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today