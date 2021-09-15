Crash kills Hickory man; 3 more injured in wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 Tuesday

A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.

The fatal collision occurred in Alexander County near the Catawba County line at approximately 1:35 p.m., according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2002 Dodge Durango was traveling north on the highway, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 1992 Toyota Camry, according to the release. The driver of the Dodge, Kevin Holloway, 51, of Claremont, and passenger Jerry Parson, 24, of Conover, were both injured and transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Steve Ray Yoder, 73, of Hickory, died at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota, Linda Yoder, 73, of Hickory, was critically injured and transported to a hospital by medical helicopter.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts and the initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor, the release stated. The road was closed for more than two hours. Charges are pending, the release said.