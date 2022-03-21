 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes N.C. Highway 16 north of Taylorsville; one person reported injured

A vehicle accident left N.C. Highway 16 north of Taylorsville closed Monday morning. 

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty, WSOCTV

Two cars collided on N.C. Highway 16 north of Taylorsville on Monday morning and one person was reportedly injured, temporarily closing the road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of the accident at around 8 a.m., Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said. The road was shut down by state troopers around 8:20 a.m. and was still closed as of 10:30 a.m., Swagger said.

The accident was reported as an injury collision, Swagger said. No additional information was available as of 10:30 a.m.

