Crash closes N.C. Highway 16 north of Taylorsville; one person reported injured

Two cars collided on N.C. Highway 16 north of Taylorsville on Monday morning and one person was reportedly injured, temporarily closing the road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of the accident at around 8 a.m., Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said. The road was shut down by state troopers around 8:20 a.m. and was still closed as of 10:30 a.m., Swagger said.