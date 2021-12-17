 Skip to main content
Crash claims life of Newton woman

A 62-year-old Newton woman died Friday when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger said that at approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Sigmon Dairy Road near Rome Jones Road.

A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Sigmon Dairy Road, ran off the road to the left in a slight curve, struck two mailboxes, and collided with a tree, Swagger said.

The driver, Donna Carroll Matthews, died at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle and was restrained by a seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

