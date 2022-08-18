Craftmaster Furniture CEO Roy Calcagne to retire this fall

TAYLORSVILLE — The CEO of Craftmaster Furniture plans to retire this fall.

Roy Calcagne, who has been CEO and president of Craftmaster for 16 years, plans to step down after the October furniture market, a news release from Craftmaster said.

Calcagne has been in the furniture industry for 41 years, the release said. He started at Craftmaster when Samson Holdings bought the company. He saw the furniture manufacturer through several expansions, including the most recent addition in Lenoir.

Calcagne said the decision to retire brought mixed emotions.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every step of the way and have developed some wonderful friendships over the past 41 years,” Calcagne said in the release. “This industry is made up of a close-knit group of outstanding people from my co-workers, our customers and suppliers.”

Calcagne helped Craftmaster celebrate 50 years in business this year.

A new president will be announced shortly, and Calcagne will help during the transition, the release said.

Calcagne’s wife Barbara, director of interior design sales for Craftmaster, plans to retire as well, he said in the release.

“We will now enjoy more time with our family and friends along with some long overdue travel plans,” Calcagne said.

Samuel Kuo, the chairman of Samson Holdings said: “I wish to thank Roy for his leadership at Craftmaster and for the company’s outstanding performance and contribution to Samson Holdings for the past 16 years. It has been a pleasure working with him and watching the company grow to over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and 750 associates.”

Craftmaster Furniture was founded in 1972 in Taylorsville. Its specialties are custom-ordered and moderate-priced upholstery produced in the United States. Craftmaster is a subsidiary of Samson Holdings along with Universal Furniture and Legacy Classic Furniture.