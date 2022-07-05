Craftmaster Furniture at 50: 'Our business has grown'

Nearly 50 years ago, John Miller’s coworker at a furniture plant in Hickory asked him to work at a startup furniture plant in Alexander County.

Miller was newly married and looking to buy a house. He needed extra income, so he decided to take the job.

Around the same time, Roger Adams got on board as well, glad to work at the Hiddenite company just minutes from his home. Dorothy Crouch, who also lived nearby, started several months later.

In their new positions, Adams and Miller built some of Craftmaster Furniture’s first sample pieces. Crouch sewed some of the early products.

On the 50th anniversary of the company — which was founded in June 1972 — Adams, Miller and Crouch are still working at Craftmaster.

The furniture manufacturer has grown into a multi-million dollar company and the largest employer in Alexander County with 750 workers. Employees and company leaders say Craftmaster’s culture is the reason for its success.

“They’re good to us, they look after us,” Adams said. “There are always challenges, but I enjoy it. It’s hard to give it up when you like it.”

Craftmaster was started by Jack Stokes and Steve Lackey. The pair had a handful of partners and a $50,000 investment. The manufacturer started in a former cotton mill in Hiddenite. The main manufacturing and development space is still there today, CEO Roy Calcagne said.

“The goal was to provide a product that was moderately priced, great quality, comfortable and fashionable. And those are the exact same tenets we apply today,” Calcagne said. “When you look at the core values of the company, it’s that and treating people the right way. Taking care of our folks.”

The company has survived and grown because of those principles, Calcagne said.

Craftmaster had a strong start but the gas crisis in late 1973 brought down national spending and made for difficult times for the new furniture maker, Calcagne said. The company made it through thanks to it’s moderate product prices and low overhead, he said. That’s how the company has survived all the ups and downs since.

The focus on employees means employees feel like family, and often truly are, Calcagne said. Many employees work alongside their parents, children, nieces and nephews, he said.

Calcagne’s tenure as CEO began in 2006 when Craftmaster was purchased by Hong Kong-based Samson Holdings. Some employees worried the purchase would be the demise of Craftmaster, he said.

“(The employees) were unsure about me,” Calcagne said. “But our business has grown. Some people didn’t believe me when I said we’d grow. But we delivered on that.”

Craftmaster bought another building in Hiddenite to produce in, adding 180 employees in 2014. During the rapid increase in demand during COVID-19, the company added another manufacturing plant in Lenoir with 130 employees. The company has grown from 400 employees when Calcagne started to 750 employees now. That employment is meaningful in a small county like Alexander County, Calcagne said.

“It’s a big responsibility, because if this company is not here, then 750 families are impacted,” he said. “Steve Lackey, our founder, said the one thing that kept him up at night was doing the right thing for those families.”

Now in its 50th year, Craftmaster is keeping its focus on its employees and it’s product, Calcagne said. As inflation and gas prices rise, he said he worries about a potential recession but trusts the company’s core values will keep it afloat.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.