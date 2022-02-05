Craft Taco's birria tacos are 'labor of love'

The Alderete family eats tacos nearly every day. The temptation is hard to avoid while running a taco truck.
Heidi Alderete opened Craft Taco, a food trailer, in 2021 in Granite Falls. The business is her way of sharing a taste of the food she fell in love with while living in California, she said.
Alderete moved to California from her hometown of Granite Falls in 2002 after joining the U.S. Navy.
There, she met her husband Rocky Alderete and widened her palate with authentic South American and Central American cuisine.
“There are so many different cultures and foods — we ate so many different foods,” she said.
In 2017, Rocky was stationed in Washington, D.C. That’s when Heidi decided to move back home to Granite Falls with her children.
Once they settled, something was still missing: mouth-watering tacos.
Heidi set out to learn to recreate the food they ate in California. She learned to cook carne asada, burritos and tacos.
When birria tacos, tacos cooked and dipped in a chili-based broth, gained popularity, Heidi set out on a year-long journey to find the perfect recipe. Her children taste-tested them all, she said.
She learned to cook the thick, red-orange sauce, blend its flavors together and strain it to create a smooth consistency. Then, she dips tortillas in the sauce and sets them on a hot stovetop, melting cheese on the sizzling tortillas, then adding beef cooked in the broth. The tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served with more of the broth as a dipping sauce.
The entire cooking process takes two days, Heidi said. She calls it a labor of love.
During the time she learned the recipe, one of her sons suggested she open a taco truck. Heidi brushed it off but the idea lingered.
“I was like, ‘Who does that? No way,’” she said.
Eventually, though, Heidi started giving her tacos to friends and neighbors, sometimes setting up a tent to hand them out. At Halloween, the Alderete house handed out candy and tacos.
Though Heidi was in school for fashion and working in furniture in 2020, the idea of running her own food truck grew on her. In early 2021, she called Rocky, who was still in Washington, D.C., and told him.
“She called me up and said, ‘Can I quit my job and buy a food trailer?’” Rocky said.
He was hesitant at first, then got on board.
Heidi found a food truck and quit her job in furniture.
“It was very scary,” she said “I was going from one thing (furniture and fashion) to another. I was nervous, but everything fell into place.”
Craft Taco opened in April 2021, just as Rocky retired from the Navy and moved to Granite Falls. The couple went from miles apart to cramped in a food trailer with their 15-year-old Nate helping alongside.
The food trailer has thrived, Heidi said. The trailer is set up frequently around Granite Falls and Hickory. It regularly sells out of all its offerings: birria tacos, birria ramen noodles, birria quesadillas, nachos and tacos.
“We get good feedback and that keeps us going. Our fan base has grown so much,” Heidi said.
The Alderetes often try to support other food trucks as well, she said. They eat at other trucks when they’re around, and Heidi organized a food truck rodeo to bring several trucks together. She hopes to make it a weekly event, Heidi said.