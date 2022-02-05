Craft Taco's birria tacos are 'labor of love'

She learned to cook the thick, red-orange sauce, blend its flavors together and strain it to create a smooth consistency. Then, she dips tortillas in the sauce and sets them on a hot stovetop, melting cheese on the sizzling tortillas, then adding beef cooked in the broth. The tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served with more of the broth as a dipping sauce.

The entire cooking process takes two days, Heidi said. She calls it a labor of love.

During the time she learned the recipe, one of her sons suggested she open a taco truck. Heidi brushed it off but the idea lingered.

“I was like, ‘Who does that? No way,’” she said.

Eventually, though, Heidi started giving her tacos to friends and neighbors, sometimes setting up a tent to hand them out. At Halloween, the Alderete house handed out candy and tacos.

Though Heidi was in school for fashion and working in furniture in 2020, the idea of running her own food truck grew on her. In early 2021, she called Rocky, who was still in Washington, D.C., and told him.

“She called me up and said, ‘Can I quit my job and buy a food trailer?’” Rocky said.