Cracks in the Dark: A series of poems that finds the light in life

On his 1992 album “The Future,” Leonard Cohen sings in the song “Anthem” to “ring the bells that still can ring.” Even if there is a lot wrong, a lot broken, let’s celebrate that which does work, which does bring good to the world and let them sound.

It’s from the next lines of “Anthem” that Hickory poet Beverly C. Finney takes the idea of hope and runs with it in her new poetry collection “Cracks in the Dark.” Cohen sings that there is “a crack, a crack in everything” but we should feel optimistic as these cracks are “how the light gets in.”

Finney reminds us through 74 poems separated into four sections that all is not lost, and that in the darkest broken places, the lucent sliver of faith can draw our attention if only we look for it.

In the poem “Solace in Small Things” reminds us that there is bliss in the “touch of (a) beloved’s hand just before falling asleep” and that the brown eyes of one’s dog can be wonderful comfort if only we look for them, notice them.

Finney believes in the power of stories to illuminate and instruct. She is fixated on the quiet moments as she expounds in the poem “A Small Miracle on Christmas Eve,” telling the reader that things said and done without “commotion or drama” can often be the most memorable and touching. Explosive moments attract our attention much more than those of the soft and discreet. We seem to remember and relive the unpleasant while forgetting the friendly interactions. Virginia Woolf wrote of “Moments of Being,” these moments when we owe it to ourselves to realize that we are alive and to acknowledge what we are feeling. Otherwise, we are doomed to scramble for reaction through every crisis, reliving the awful while the positive eludes our notice.

Finney is a writer who notices. She sees the stories as they take place in grocery lines where women struggle to buy groceries and little boys wish for a football. She sees the love peeking through in everyday acts, some so small as to be infinitesimal in the quantum grandness of life on Earth. In “What I Love,” a narrator shares that someone told her that “love is for people” when the narrator expounds “love” for grapes. In the following 20 lines, our narrator lists, as though in an epic poem, the things she loves but shouldn’t. But she does anyway because that’s how the light gets in.

Finney’s book is 127 pages of optimism created by contrasting love with the harm living does to the alive. In “Permission,” she writes that one can “fail without being a failure” and that “You can walk your own path without leaving others behind.” It’s that thematic perspective that makes Finney’s collection so brilliant. She looks directly at the ugly and past it to find the beautiful.

At the end of each section, Finney even gives you, the reader, an opportunity to add to the book as there are pages left blank to write your “Borrowed light,” “Reflections,” Search” and “Memories.” In this way, a book of poetry becomes a workbook like those used in schools to improve the understanding students have of a subject. “Cracks in the Dark” teaches that all is not lost, and that if we look carefully as Cohen tells us, and feel deeply as Woolf instructs us, we can be like poet Beverly Finney and tell the stories that matter most.