Coworkers recreate photo 25 years later; doctor delivered baby who grew up to work in same building

Coworkers Brianna Hoke and Dr. Harold Dufour Jr. snapped a photo together this week. It replicates one made 25 years ago.

Hoke and Dufour both work at the Catawba Women’s Center in Hickory. Dufour delivered baby Hoke at the same women’s center. Hoke discovered this coincidence shortly after she started working there in 2017.

She was flipping through old baby pictures with her mom, when she discovered a picture of Dufour cradling her in a blanket.

An idea took shape.

“Briana approached me last week and asked if we could take a picture together on the day following her birthday. I thought it was a great idea.” Dufour said in an email. “I did not realize that I had delivered her 25 years ago, but it really tickled me to find out.”

Hoke wanted to recreate the photo since she would be hitting a major milestone, turning 25 on Aug. 2. She finds it nostalgic to work with the doctor that helped bring her into this world and on the same floor where she was born.

“Sometimes I make him feel old. After we took the photo, he joked that we would have to do it again in another 25 years,” Hoke said. “Except in the next one I will be holding him.”