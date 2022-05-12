Cowboy Judy will perform on Union Square

HICKORY — Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Get Right Band will not be performing for the Sails Original Music Series this Friday, May 13. However, the free concert will still take place featuring Cowboy Judy. The show will start at 7 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Cowboy Judy plays an eclectic mix of soulful country, rocking Motown, and vibrant originals. Formerly known as Sweet Claudette, Cowboy Judy is a female-fronted group based in Asheville.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC-permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the district. For information about the district, special restrictions and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.