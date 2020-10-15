 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID peak for Catawba County? It's been the past 7 days
0 comments
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID peak for Catawba County? It's been the past 7 days

{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw its highest seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases with the addition of 49 cases on Thursday.

The new cases put the seven-day total at 301 new cases reported by Catawba County Public Health. That is an average of 43 new cases per day. The previous seven-day high was 292 cases in mid-July.

The new cases reported Thursday put the county’s total at 3,777 cases with 84 percent recovered.

There are 21 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 61 people have died from the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide there were 2,532 new cases reported Thursday, the highest one-day increase the state has seen since the pandemic began. The new cases put the state total at 238,939, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,140 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,874 have died.

The state’s COVID-19 indicators are headed in the wrong direction, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said Thursday during a press conference. The number of people going to emergency rooms with coronavirus-like symptoms is increasing, as is the state’s seven-day average daily increase in cases.

The increase in cases can’t be linked to one specific area or type of business or activity, she said. She encouraged everyone to wear masks, because the science shows they work to lessen the spread of the virus.

“We are moving in the wrong direction,” Cohen said. “... This isn't where we want to be and frankly it’s frustrating. We have the tools to slow the spread and protect one another.”

Just The Facts

Catawba County

49 new cases

3,777 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

24 new cases

2,720 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,270 people recovered

Caldwell County

50 new cases

2,062 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,188 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

612 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

528 people recovered

North Carolina

2,532 new cases

238,939 total cases

1,140 patients hospitalized

3,874 total deaths

206,471 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert