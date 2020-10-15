COVID peak for Catawba County? It's been the past 7 days

Catawba County saw its highest seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases with the addition of 49 cases on Thursday.

The new cases put the seven-day total at 301 new cases reported by Catawba County Public Health. That is an average of 43 new cases per day. The previous seven-day high was 292 cases in mid-July.

The new cases reported Thursday put the county’s total at 3,777 cases with 84 percent recovered.

There are 21 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 61 people have died from the virus.

Statewide there were 2,532 new cases reported Thursday, the highest one-day increase the state has seen since the pandemic began. The new cases put the state total at 238,939, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,140 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,874 have died.

The state’s COVID-19 indicators are headed in the wrong direction, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said Thursday during a press conference. The number of people going to emergency rooms with coronavirus-like symptoms is increasing, as is the state’s seven-day average daily increase in cases.