COVID cancels Hickory High's band preview

Last week, Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor received word that a member of the Hickory High School marching band had tested positive for COVID-19. The news came in the midst the band’s camp and shortly before they were planned to host a preview of the band’s halftime show for football season.

On Friday night the band had planned to have a cookout, followed by a large gathering of parents and guests indoors and a viewing of the show that the band of 60 students had been working on through the camp session.

Hickory Public Schools decided that it would not be wise to let that evening’s festivities go forward. According to Taylor, even though there was only one positive case of COVID-19, there was no way to guarantee that staff, students and guests would not be exposed to the virus if the scheduled events had taken place.

“I apologize for any inconvenience,” Taylor said. “But we felt it was the best and safest decision.”

The preview will be rescheduled for a later date, according to Taylor.

