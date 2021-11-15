COVID-19 virus vs. vaccine: Parents weigh getting children vaccinated

In July, Jessica Williams said she was not getting her 12-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19. She was scared of the uncertainty of the vaccine, she said.
In the three months since, Williams is less adamant about getting the 12-year-old vaccinated. There are still things to consider, she said.
“What worries me most is the long-term effects,” she said. “This is still new, and we don’t know that much about it still.”
With the COVID-19 vaccine now available for children as young as 5, parents like Williams are weighing the question: To vaccinate or not?
Some made up their mind quickly. Seeing the effect of the COVID-19 virus on friends and family was enough to convince some parents to vaccinate their children. Other parents took their time, spoke with doctors and read trustworthy resources on the vaccine before deciding. Some, like Williams, are still weighing the risk and reward.
The pressure of the decision is heavy, Williams said.
“I feel like there shouldn’t be pressure to take this vaccine like there is,” she said. “I’m all about letting someone decide when they are ready, not society or the government.”
Sarah Luhrs, another Hickory parent, said she feels the weight of making the decision for her children, but as a parent, she makes choices every day that could affect their future, she said. This is another one.
She decided to vaccinate her children who are eligible. She has an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old who are old enough, but no vaccine is approved for her 3-year-old yet.
Coming to the decision meant weighing the risk of COVID-19 to her kids versus the risk of the vaccine. With the delta variant affecting children more than other strains, the risk from the virus has grown, she said.
“COVID is a risk and it is a smaller risk to kids but it is still a risk to kids,” Luhrs said. “And kids also carry the risk of spreading it to people around them.”
Luhrs said she spoke with doctors, read reliable information on the vaccine and learned about the process of creation and approval of the vaccine. She encourages other parents to do the same. “Understanding things like that helps me feel better about the process and the vaccine,” she said.
Dana Andreasson did the same thing. The Hickory mother spoke with pharmacists and doctors, people she trusted to understand the research that went into the vaccine. She needed to know more to make the choice for her two daughters than she did to get the vaccine herself, she said.
“For me, getting the vaccine was a no-brainer,” Andreasson said. “The risk was greater for me getting COVID. I was a little more hesitant with the girls.”
She decided to have her 12-year-old vaccinated when she was eligible. When eligibility opened for 5- to 11-year-olds, Andreasson had to decide again. Much like Luhrs, she weighed the risk of the COVID-19 virus with the risk of the vaccine.
“I had some hesitancy with my younger one but at the end of the day our options right now are either we’re going to get COVID or get the vaccine,” she said. “We don’t know the long-term effects of either but I would put my faith in a vaccine that’s been researched for over 10 years before I put my faith in the long-term effects of a novel virus. … My preference is neither but that’s just not happening. It’s going to be one or the other.”
Andreasson calls it risk management. As a parent, she has the responsibility to weigh those risks for her children. It can be a challenge, she said.
“It is scary to think about if something goes wrong, but at the end of the day I know what the possibility is either way here,” she said.
Getting vaccinated adds a layer of protection for her children. Now, the family is more comfortable going out in public, seeing friends and traveling, she said. That’s one reason her children were excited to get the vaccine — to get back to normal, Andreasson said.
The protection is what drove Kristen Lail to vaccinate her children.
Early this summer, she was against even getting the vaccine herself, but the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus took the life of her brother-in-law. Watching him struggle against the coronavirus convinced her to get vaccinated and get her 12-year-old daughter vaccinated.
Over the past few months, COVID-19 has taken even more family members and close friends, Lail said. “I’ve had too many people way too close pass away,” she said. “That, for me, is enough to make sure I protect my children.”
When the approval went through allowing her 9-year-old son to get the vaccine, she set up an appointment right away.
Now she has some peace of mind knowing her children are protected against the virus, Lail said. It also helps keep them in school. When children who are vaccinated are exposed to someone with COVID-19 they are not required to quarantine and stay home from school. That means a more normal school year, Lail said.
The COVID-19 vaccination conversation can get heated, she said. Lail understands why some people are hesitant and respects parents who have different views, she said.
Williams said she does feel pressure from parents who have already decided to vaccinate their children. She’s still trying to weigh the risks but feels pressure to vaccinate, she said.
“What I do not agree with is the pushing of the vaccine to those who aren’t comfortable doing so,” she said.