COVID-19 virus vs. vaccine: Parents weigh getting children vaccinated

She decided to vaccinate her children who are eligible. She has an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old who are old enough, but no vaccine is approved for her 3-year-old yet.

Coming to the decision meant weighing the risk of COVID-19 to her kids versus the risk of the vaccine. With the delta variant affecting children more than other strains, the risk from the virus has grown, she said.

“COVID is a risk and it is a smaller risk to kids but it is still a risk to kids,” Luhrs said. “And kids also carry the risk of spreading it to people around them.”

Luhrs said she spoke with doctors, read reliable information on the vaccine and learned about the process of creation and approval of the vaccine. She encourages other parents to do the same. “Understanding things like that helps me feel better about the process and the vaccine,” she said.

Dana Andreasson did the same thing. The Hickory mother spoke with pharmacists and doctors, people she trusted to understand the research that went into the vaccine. She needed to know more to make the choice for her two daughters than she did to get the vaccine herself, she said.

“For me, getting the vaccine was a no-brainer,” Andreasson said. “The risk was greater for me getting COVID. I was a little more hesitant with the girls.”