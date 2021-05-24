COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Catawba County shrink

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming into Catawba County dropped significantly in recent weeks, with no new first doses of the vaccine shipped to the county by the state last week for the first time since the vaccine became available.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services changed its vaccine allocation system to allow providers to request the number of doses they want each week, instead of sending a set amount. When that change was made, the number of doses coming to Catawba County’ 18 vaccine providers dropped from about 5,000 to 100 first doses, according to the department.

The week of April 19, Catawba County received 4,910 new first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The week of April 26, that dropped to 100. The county’s providers got 100 new first doses the weeks of May 3 and May 10, along with second doses. Last week, the week of May 17, no first doses were shipped to Catawba County from the state.

There are other streams of vaccines coming to the county, so the state allotment does not account for all doses coming in.

With more providers able to administer the vaccine, volume of demand may drop at each provider, according to the department.