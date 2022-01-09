COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at CVCC

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College, in conjunction with StarMed Healthcare, will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Vaccinations will take place at CVCC’s Student Center in Room 408 on the main campus, which is located at 2550 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory.

First and second rounds of vaccinations as well as boosters will be available at the clinic, which will offer Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pediatric Pfizer vaccinations.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine and the clinic is open to everyone. Registration is recommended, but walk-ups are welcome.

For more information on the vaccines or to register, visit StarMed Healthcare at starmed.care or call 980-445-9818.