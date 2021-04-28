COVID-19 vaccine available without appointment

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to walk-in clients through Catawba County Public Health.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, anyone eligible for the vaccine can get COVID-19 shots without an appointment at the Hickory Metro Convention Center, Catawba County Public Health announced on Facebook Wednesday.

Anyone over 16 years old is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and anyone over 18 is eligible for Moderna.

The convention center vaccine site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-ins Tuesday to Thursday each week.

"Now that COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, we have the ability to vaccinate more people than ever before," the Facebook post said. "So for folks who may be waiting until it’s convenient, now is the time."

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available by appointment through public health, Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center. Appointments can be made by visiting www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

Getting vaccinated helps slow the spread of the COVID-19, which can stop variants of the disease from forming, public health said.