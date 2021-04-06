COVID-19 vaccine available to all over 16 Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccinations are important for all, but especially those with underlying conditions, according to the press release from public health. Nearly all county residents who have died from COVID-19 had at least one chronic condition or were over 65, according to the release.

“Because more than half of the adults in our community are affected by at least one chronic condition, tens of thousands of our county’s residents are at increased risk of complications from COVID-19,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the press release. “Every vaccination represents one fewer person who is at risk of experiencing severe illness or death from COVID-19 or of spreading it to someone more vulnerable.”

All three vaccines available in the U.S. — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — are effective, so residents should not wait to receive the vaccine they prefer, the press release said.

The vaccine is the path to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and everyone should consider being vaccinated, McCracken said in the release.