COVID-19 vaccine available for children 5 to 11 in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is encouraging parents to get children vaccinated.
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available for children 5 to 11 years old in Catawba County, according to a news release from public health. The doses are a third of the amount given to people over 12. The vaccine was approved for the younger age group by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after being tested and evaluated by advisory groups.
The vaccine is available for anyone over 5 from Catawba County Public Health, pediatricians and retail pharmacies in Catawba County, public health said.
The vaccine is important for young children because the original COVID-19 strain can still get children sick, public health said. The delta variant infected younger children at a higher rate.
During the peak last winter, Catawba County had 144 cases among children in a 10-day period. During the delta surge there were 222 cases in a 10-day period, public health said.
“While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 than older people, 5- to 11-year-olds are still getting sick — with some of them seriously affected, especially with the extra-contagious delta variant circulating,” Catawba County Public Health’s School Health Nursing Supervisor Jennifer Lindsay said in the release. “This is why it is so important for parents to get their children vaccinated for COVID-19.”
Vaccinated children do not need to quarantine if exposed to a positive case, which can help keep children in school, Lindsay said.
“It also supports children by ensuring they have the opportunity to safely play sports, attend events, and be with friends, which enhance their mental health,” Lindsay said.
To find a list of vaccination providers visit www.vaccines.gov/search. To schedule a vaccination through Catawba County Public Health, call 828-282-2002 or go to www.catawbavaccine.org.