COVID-19 vaccine available for children 5 to 11 in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is encouraging parents to get children vaccinated.

Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available for children 5 to 11 years old in Catawba County, according to a news release from public health. The doses are a third of the amount given to people over 12. The vaccine was approved for the younger age group by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after being tested and evaluated by advisory groups.

The vaccine is available for anyone over 5 from Catawba County Public Health, pediatricians and retail pharmacies in Catawba County, public health said.

The vaccine is important for young children because the original COVID-19 strain can still get children sick, public health said. The delta variant infected younger children at a higher rate.

During the peak last winter, Catawba County had 144 cases among children in a 10-day period. During the delta surge there were 222 cases in a 10-day period, public health said.