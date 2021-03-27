COVID-19 vaccine appointments weeks out

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Catawba County Public Health are being booked a month or more out due to high demand and limited supply.

Appointments made now are being booked in late April and early May as of Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. The appointments are based on expected vaccine supply.

Demand is expected to continue to increase, especially with eligibility opening on April 7 to anyone over age 18 in North Carolina.

“With thousands more people eligible, we are expecting increased demand,” Killian said. “Any time we see a new group open, we get an influx of new appointment requests.”

Killian said the health department can’t expand its capacity for administering vaccines until it receives more doses. The department isn’t alone in its limitations.

“We are not alone in this, as vaccine providers across the state and nation have demand for vaccine that far outstrips supply,” Killian said.

The solution may be the increase in vaccine suppliers the county is seeing. More and more pharmacies and medical practices are getting the vaccine, Killian said.