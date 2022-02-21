COVID-19 Vaccination Team honored with award

• Implementation of a system to schedule large numbers of essential workers through their employers during phases three and four of the state’s vaccination plan;

• Partnering with StarMed to take vaccine into the community and make vaccinations more accessible; and

• Collaborating with community partners, including Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center, The Chamber of Catawba County, the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Lenoir-Rhyne University and dozens of local nonprofits and private-sector businesses, to help schedule vaccination appointments.

“Vaccine roll-out was incredibly challenging due to high demand and limited supply,” said County Manager Mick Berry. “This team’s foresight, planning, and adaptability helped ensure that they were able to keep up with community demand and increase access to vaccinations as efficiently and effectively as possible. I commend the entire team for their tireless work to make vaccinations available in our community and ultimately help protect the health of our citizens.”

Two other teams were nominated for the 2021 Catawba County Team of the Year award. Catawba County Social Services’ Quality and Training Team was nominated for helping to cover gaps in services across the organization when needed during the pandemic, including volunteering to directly assist with community needs. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division was nominated for its collaborative effort with federal and state agencies to help stop the flow of narcotics into Catawba County.