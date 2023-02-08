There were three COVID-19-related deaths in Catawba County for the week ending Feb. 4, and a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Catawba County remains at a low COVID-19 community risk level but at a high transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell and Lincoln counties are also low risk but high transmission, according to the CDC website.
There are still four high-risk counties in the state, according to the CDC. Surry, Scotland, Bladen and Granville counties are high-risk.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
The majority of the state remains at a high transmission level, according to the CDC. The five exceptions are Swain, Yancey, Avery, Jones and Carteret counties. Those counties are one step below high transmission level, which is substantial transmission level.
There were 162 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week ending on Jan. 28, according to NCDHHS data. Forty-five of the cases were reinfections. For the week ending on Feb. 4, there were 192 cases, according to NCDHHS data, and 63 were reinfections.
It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.