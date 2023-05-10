There was one virus-related death in Catawba County for the week ending on May 6, according to NCDHHS data. Statewide, there were seven virus-related deaths.
There were 32 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, 10 of which were reinfections, for the week ending on April 29, according to NCDHHS data. The number of cases decreased to 24, with 10 reinfections, for the week ending on May 6.
It is important to note that the data of deaths and cases from the two most recent weeks is incomplete and liable to change, according to a state public health official.
Catawba County remains at a moderate community transmission level, along with Burke, Caldwell, Iredell and Lincoln counties, according to CDC data. Alexander County is a low-transmission area.
Haywood, Polk, Stanly, Richmond, Moore, Caswell, Warren and Chowan counties are currently high-transmission areas in the state, according to CDC data. The majority of the state is at a moderate transmission level.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
Testing and vaccinations
COVID-19 testing
Free at-home tests are available at Catawba County libraries.
To find testing sites, search on covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
For free at-home tests, visit www.accesscovidtests.org. Four free at-home tests are also available through the United States Postal Service at special.usps.com/testkits. Please note only one member of each household may request tests from the USPS.
COVID-19 vaccinations
For information on vaccinations and where to get one, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.
No more reports from NC
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will no longer provide weekly updates of COVID-19 cases and deaths after May 10, according to the website. The COVID-19 dashboard on NCDHHS’ website will become an archive for previous data on May 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to track numbers, according to NCDHHS’ statement.