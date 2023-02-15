As more counties in the state drop to lower COVID-19 community risk levels, the number of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County is gradually increasing, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
For the week ending on Feb. 4, there were 191 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, 62 of which were reinfections, according to NCDHHS data. The numbers increased to 209 cases and 56 reinfections for the week ending on Feb. 11.
There were three Coronavirus-related deaths in Catawba County for the week ending on Feb. 4, and one death for the week ending on Feb. 11, according to NCDHHS data.
After being a high-risk county for two weeks in January, Catawba County became low-risk again in early February. It has been at a low COVID-19 community risk level for three weeks now.
Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell and Lincoln counties are also low-risk, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the CDC’s website.
The majority of counties are still high transmission areas, including Catawba County, but 11 counties have dropped to substantial transmission, according to CDC data. One has dropped to moderate transmission.
Burke County is a substantial transmission area, according to CDC data. The other counties in that category are Cherokee, Madison, Mitchell, Cleveland, Stanly, Davie, Rockingham, Person, Orange and Currituck counties.
The only moderate transmission area at this time is Carteret County on the NC coast.