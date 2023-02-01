COVID-19 update: One virus death last week, but Catawba County drops to low community risk level

Catawba County is now at low community risk for COVID-19 as the number of cases in the county level off, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Iredell, Alexander, Lincoln and Burke counties are also low-risk areas. Caldwell County is at medium-risk.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
In early January, Catawba County’s community risk level rose from medium to high as the number of COVID-19 cases increased statewide. There were 68 high-risk counties, including Catawba, for the week ending Jan. 13. Catawba County remained high-risk for another week before dropping to medium-risk for the week ending Jan. 27.
People are also reading…
There are now only five high-risk counties in N.C., according to NCDHHS data. Halifax, Surry, Wayne, Bladen and Scotland counties remain high-risk.
The majority of counties in the state remain at high-transmission levels, including Catawba.
For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 159 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, 36 of which were reinfections, according to NCDHHS data. For the week of Jan. 28, there were 157 cases and 42 reinfections.
There was one COVID-19-related death for the week ending Jan. 21 and one for the week ending Jan. 28, according to NCDHHS data.
It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 are incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.