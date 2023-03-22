Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated Wednesday to reflect one recorded coronavirus-related death in Catawba County for the week ending on March 11. There was also one virus-related death in the county for the week ending on March 18, according to the NCDHHS data.
The last two weeks of NCDHHS data are incomplete, and subject to change as additional data is collected, according to the website. This is why numbers may change, and why it was previously reported that there were no virus-related deaths for the week ending on March 11.
Community transmission levels are continuing to drop, with four counties in the state finally at the lowest level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Clay, Polk, Gates and Tyrrell counties are now low-transmission areas.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
Catawba County remains at a substantial-transmission level, along with Lincoln and Iredell counties, according to CDC data. Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties are moderate-transmission areas.
There were 95 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week ending on March 11, 23 of which were reinfections, according to NCDHHS data. For the week ending on March 18, there were 72 cases and 23 reinfections.
It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks ending on March 11 and March 18 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.