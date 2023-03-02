Cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Catawba County, but the virus remains deadly.
There was one death recorded for the week ending on Feb. 25 in Catawba County, and two deaths for the week ending on Feb. 18, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 109 coronavirus cases in Catawba County for the week ending on Feb. 25, 17 of which were reinfections, according to NCDHHS. The week before, ending on Feb. 18, there were 160 cases and 44 reinfections.
It is important to note that data for cases from the weeks ending on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 are incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.
Catawba County remains at a low COVID-19 community risk level, along with Alexander, Iredell, Lincoln, Burke and Caldwell counties, according to NCDHHS.
People are also reading…
The majority of counties in the state are now low-risk, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Tyrrell County, an eastern county along the coast, is the only high-risk county. Duplin, Wayne, Lenoir, Greene, Pitt, Beaufort, Martin, Washington and Hyde counties are the only medium-risk area according to CDC data.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the CDC’s website.
Fewer counties are at high community transmission levels this week, but Catawba and surrounding counties remain high-transmission areas according to CDC data.