The number of COVID-19 cases is declining, but there was one Coronavirus-related death in Catawba County for the week ending on Feb. 18, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Community transmission levels are fluctuating, with Burke County being one of six counties that rose from a substantial transmission risk to high transmission risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
There were 213 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, 57 of which were reinfections, for the week ending on Feb. 11, according to NCDHHS data. The numbers dropped to 157 cases and 43 reinfections for the week ending on Feb. 18.
The majority of counties in the state are still high-community transmission areas, according to CDC data. This includes Catawba, Alexander, Iredell, Lincoln and Caldwell counties.
Last week, there were 11 counties at the substantial-risk level. This week, Graham, Rockingham, Orange, Camden and Carteret are the only substantial-risk counties, according to CDC data.
At this time, Hyde County is the only moderate-transmission risk county in the state.
The majority of counties across the state are now at a low COVID-19 community risk level, with only two high-risk counties, according to NCDHHS data.
Catawba, Alexander, Iredell, Lincoln, Caldwell and Burke counties are all low-risk. The two high-risk areas are Warren and Tyrrell counties according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the CDC’s website.
It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 are incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.