There was one coronavirus-related death for the week ending on March 4, which marks seven consecutive weeks with at least one COVID-19 death in Catawba County, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The week ending on Jan. 14 was the last week with no reported COVID-19 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Catawba County continue to decrease, and the county has now dropped from a high community transmission area to a substantial transmission area according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Community transmission levels refer to the presence and spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.
The transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are: high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website. Throughout January, every county in the state was high-transmission, according to CDC data. By mid-February, counties began to gradually drop to lower transmission levels.
People are also reading…
Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties remain high-transmission areas according to the CDC website. Iredell County is at a substantial-transmission level and Alexander County is at a moderate-transmission level, according to the CDC website.
Catawba County recorded 115 cases of COVID-19, 18 of which were reinfections, for the week ending on Feb. 25, according to the NCDHHS website. There were 106 cases and 29 reinfections for the week ending on March 4.
It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks of Feb. 25 and March 4 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.
There are no longer any high COVID-19 community risk level counties in the state. Catawba and surrounding counties are all low-risk. The only medium risk areas are Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Forsyth, Davie, Orange, Chatham, Lee and Harnett counties.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the CDC’s website.