There were no coronavirus-related deaths in Catawba County for the week ending March 11, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
This is the first week since Jan. 14 with no reported COVID-19 deaths.
In addition, all counties in the state are now at low COVID-19 community risk levels, according to the state health department.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Community transmission levels refer to the presence and spread of COVID-19.
Catawba County remains at a substantial community transmission level, according to data from NCDHHS.
Caldwell, Iredell and Lincoln counties are also at a substantial-transmission level, according to NCDHHS data. Burke and Alexander counties are at a moderate-transmission level.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
There were 112 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, 30 of which were reinfections, for the week ending on March 4, according to NCDHHS data. There were 95 cases and 23 reinfections for the week ending on March 11.
It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks of March 4 and March 11 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.