There have been no Coronavirus-related deaths for the last two weeks in Catawba County, but the number of COVID-19 cases increased slightly according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 56 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week ending on March 25 and 12 were reinfections, according to NCDHHS data. For the week ending on April 1, there were 66 cases and 16 reinfections.
It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks ending on March 25 and April 1 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.
Catawba County remains at a moderate community transmission level, along with Burke, Caldwell, Alexander and Iredell counties, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lincoln County remains a high-transmission area.
There are now four low-transmission counties in the state according to CDC data. Bladen, Greene, Pamlico and Martin counties are low-transmission areas.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
Updates on COVID-19 testing
On March 29, NCDHHS released a statement announcing changes to the state’s COVID-19 response in preparation for the federal public health emergency ending on May 11.
“As COVID-19 vaccines become part of routine care, and in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccines transitioning from state and federal distribution to the commercial market, NCDHHS is transitioning back to routine immunization reporting,” The release said. “COVID-19 vaccine records will be available online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/access-vaccine-portal until June 1. After that, people vaccinated in North Carolina will need to get vaccine records from their provider or pharmacy or local health department in the same way they access their vaccine records now for other immunizations.”
NCDHHS also closed its remaining community testing sites on March 31, the statement said.
“Test kits are now widely available, and they can also be found for free at community access points, through Project ACT and the federal program distributing at-home test kits via the United States Postal Service. North Carolina residents are encouraged to keep several tests on hand. Check covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests for updates.”