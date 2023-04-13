There have been no reported coronavirus-related deaths in Catawba County in three weeks, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward.
The number of residents who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has jumped from about 15,000 to more than 16,000 since January.
As of April 14, 88,115 Catawba County residents of all ages have completed the initial series of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to NCDHHS data. Some 48,519 residents of all ages have received at least one booster, and 16,483 have received the updated booster. This means that about 16,483 residents of all ages are now fully vaccinated. In mid-January, when COVID-19 numbers were spiking, the number was 14,917.
There were 66 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week ending on April 1, 16 of which were reinfections, according to NCDHHS data. For the week ending on April 8, there were 37 cases and 12 reinfections.
It is important to note that NCDHHS data does not include all people with COVID-19, because some do not get tested and many opt for at-home tests that are not reported to the state, according to the NCDHHS website. It is also important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks ending on April 1 and April 8 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.
The majority of counties in the state are now at a moderate community transmission level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Catawba County remains at the moderate-transmission level, according to CDC data. Burke, Alexander, Iredell and Lincoln counties are also moderate-transmission areas. Caldwell County is a substantial-transmission area.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
Currently, there are six low-transmission counties in the state, according to CDC data. Yancey, Stokes, Bladen, Duplin, Pamlico and Hyde counties are low-transmission areas.