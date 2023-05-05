Testing and vaccinations

COVID-19 testing

Free at-home tests are available at Catawba County libraries.

To find testing sites, search on covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.

For free at-home tests, visit www.accesscovidtests.org. Four free at-home tests are also available through the United States Postal Service at special.usps.com/testkits. Please note only one member of each household may request tests from the USPS.

COVID-19 vaccinations

For information on vaccinations and where to get one, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.