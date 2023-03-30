Catawba County Public Health will stop offering PCR testing for COVID-19 on April 1, but free at-home testing kits will remain available. Those seeking at-home tests are not required to live in Catawba County but must be older than the age of 14 to pick up the tests, the website said. Individuals may pick up a total of 10 tests per person, per visit, it said. Catawba County Public Health is located at 3070 11th Ave. Drive SE in Hickory.

Want to get vaccinated or tested?

Free at-home tests are available at Catawba County libraries.

Mako Medical offers free COVID-19 PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Individuals can preregister at mako.exchange/scheduler/registration. No appointment is needed. There is no cost to the patient. No ID is required, the website stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.