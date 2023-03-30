Catawba County has dropped to a moderate COVID-19 community transmission level area, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There also were no coronavirus-related deaths recorded for the week ending on March 25, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
Catawba County was a high-transmission area throughout January and February before dropping to a substantial-transmission area for the week ending on March 8, according to CDC data.
Alexander and Iredell counties also are moderate-transmission areas, according to CDC data. Burke and Caldwell counties are at a substantial-transmission level, and Lincoln County’s level has increased from substantial to high.
This week, there are no counties in the state that are low-transmission areas, according to CDC data.
There were 72 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, 24 of which were reinfections for the week ending on March 18, according to NCDHHS data. There were 55 cases and 12 reinfections for the week ending on March 25.
One virus-related death was reported in Catawba County for the week ending on March 18, according to NCDHHS data. Complete data shows there were two virus-related deaths for the week ending on March 4 and one for the week ending on March 11. In all, there are 77 reported virus-related deaths in Catawba County in the last 12 months.
It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks ending on March 18 and March 25 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.