No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Catawba County in the last two weeks, but the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated data to show there was one death for the week ending on April 8.
It is important to note that data about deaths and cases from the two most recent weeks is incomplete and liable to change, according to a state public health official. Completion of data is why there is now one death reported for the week ending on April 8.
Catawba County and nearly all other counties in the state remain at a low COVID-19 community risk level. Alleghany County has risen to a medium community risk area, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Community transmission levels refer to the presence and spread of COVID-19.
Catawba County remains a moderate community transmission risk area. Lincoln and Caldwell counties have been upgraded to substantial transmission areas, according to NCDHHS data. Alexander and Iredell counties are medium transmission areas, and Burke County is a low transmission area.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
The majority of counties in the state remain at a moderate risk for transmission, according to CDC data. The eight high-transmission areas are Haywood, Transylvania, Yancey, Stokes, Caswell, Moore, Chowan and Hyde counties.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County is the same for both the week ending on April 15 and the week ending on April 22, according to NCDHHS data. There were 41 virus cases, 11 of which were reinfections for both weeks.