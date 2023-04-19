Catawba and the surrounding counties have dropped to a moderate COVID-19 community transmission level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were no virus-related deaths for the week ending on April 15, but the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its data to show there was one death for the week ending on April 1.
It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the two most recent weeks is incomplete and liable to change, according to a state public health official. Completion of data is why there is now one death reported for the week ending on April 1.
The majority of counties in the state are now at moderate community transmission levels, according to the CDC website.
The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.
The seven counties that are high-transmission areas are Haywood, Yancey, Moore, Brunswick, Jones, Washington and Camden counties, according to CDC data. The five low-transmission areas are Randolph, Montgomery, Bladen, Greene and Pamlico counties.
There were 41 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week ending on April 8, 13 of which were reinfections, according to state data. The numbers dropped to 38 cases and 10 reinfections for the week ending on April 15.