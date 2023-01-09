COVID-19 update: Catawba County one of 68 high-risk counties in NC

Where can I get vaccinated or tested?

Visit myspot.nc.gov to find where vaccines, including the updated booster, are available nearby. Another resource is covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

Mako Medical offers free COVID-19 PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Individuals can pre-register at mako.exchange/scheduler/registration. No appointment is needed. There is no cost to the patient. No ID is required, the website stated.

Catawba County Public Health also offers free at-home test kits. Individuals seeking at-home tests are not required to live in Catawba County, but must be over the age of 14 to pick up the tests, the website said. Individuals may pick up a total of 10 tests per person, per visit, it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.