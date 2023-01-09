 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 update: Catawba County one of 68 high-risk counties in NC

  • 0
011022-hdr-news-covid-p1

A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a patient in this file photo.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

In a two-week span, Catawba County's COVID-19 community risk level went from low to one of the 68 high-risk counties in North Carolina, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Iredell are also listed as high-risk counties, according to NCDHHS. Lincoln County is a medium-risk county.

Last week, more than half the state was at medium risk, according to NCDHHS data. This week, the majority of North Carolina is at high risk for COVID-19. Gates and Yancey counties are the only two low-risk areas, according to NCDHHS data.

High-risk areas are defined as, “counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system,” according to the NCDHHS website.

The World Health Organization is warning that a new omicron subvariant is the most transmissible yet. The subvariant known as XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other circulating variants in Europe and the US Northeast. XBB.1.5 makes up 75% of new cases in the US Northeast, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts still know very little about the subvariant, but early research shows that it may be more evasive than previous variants. "We are concerned about [XBB.1.5's] growth advantage," Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization's COVID-19 Technical Lead. Researchers are still waiting to see how well vaccines will hold up against the subvariant. The news comes amid a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations after the holiday season.

Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

People are also reading…

Catawba County is a high-transmission area, according to the CDC website.

Emily Killian, public information officer for Catawba County Public Health, said in an email that the upgraded spread status does not come as a surprise. Killian said there is usually an increase of easily transmissible diseases in the winter, especially around the holidays.

“We continue to encourage the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so, especially now that there is a vaccine option available that uses more traditional technology,” Killian said in the email. “For people who have been vaccinated, new boosters are available that target both the original virus and the Omicron variant, making them more effective against the strains that are currently going around.”

New omicron sub-variant in circulation

There is also a new variant on the rise, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker webpage.

XBB.1.5 is a new sub-variant of the omicron strain, according to the World Health Organization. It has been detected in North Carolina according to the NCDHHS website.

According to the CDC website, 17.3% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and surrounding states are from the new sub-variant. Two weeks ago, the variant only accounted for 5.8% of cases in the region, according to CDC data.

The best protection against serious illness is getting vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible, said NCDHHS Communications Specialist Bailey Pennington. She added that vaccinations and updated boosters are available for everyone 6 months and older.

CDC recommendations for high-risk areas

  • Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.

Where can I get vaccinated or tested?

Visit myspot.nc.gov to find where vaccines, including the updated booster, are available nearby. Another resource is covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

Mako Medical offers free COVID-19 PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Individuals can pre-register at mako.exchange/scheduler/registration. No appointment is needed. There is no cost to the patient. No ID is required, the website stated.

Catawba County Public Health also offers free at-home test kits. Individuals seeking at-home tests are not required to live in Catawba County, but must be over the age of 14 to pick up the tests, the website said. Individuals may pick up a total of 10 tests per person, per visit, it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban is struck down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert