COVID-19 update: Catawba County one of 68 high-risk counties in NC

In a two-week span, Catawba County's COVID-19 community risk level went from low to one of the 68 high-risk counties in North Carolina, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Iredell are also listed as high-risk counties, according to NCDHHS. Lincoln County is a medium-risk county.
Last week, more than half the state was at medium risk, according to NCDHHS data. This week, the majority of North Carolina is at high risk for COVID-19. Gates and Yancey counties are the only two low-risk areas, according to NCDHHS data.
High-risk areas are defined as, “counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system,” according to the NCDHHS website.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
Catawba County is a high-transmission area, according to the CDC website.
Emily Killian, public information officer for Catawba County Public Health, said in an email that the upgraded spread status does not come as a surprise. Killian said there is usually an increase of easily transmissible diseases in the winter, especially around the holidays.
“We continue to encourage the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so, especially now that there is a vaccine option available that uses more traditional technology,” Killian said in the email. “For people who have been vaccinated, new boosters are available that target both the original virus and the Omicron variant, making them more effective against the strains that are currently going around.”
New omicron sub-variant in circulation
There is also a new variant on the rise, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker webpage.
XBB.1.5 is a new sub-variant of the omicron strain, according to the World Health Organization. It has been detected in North Carolina according to the NCDHHS website.
According to the CDC website, 17.3% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and surrounding states are from the new sub-variant. Two weeks ago, the variant only accounted for 5.8% of cases in the region, according to CDC data.
The best protection against serious illness is getting vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible, said NCDHHS Communications Specialist Bailey Pennington. She added that vaccinations and updated boosters are available for everyone 6 months and older.