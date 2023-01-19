COVID-19 update: Cases trending down but Catawba County remains high-risk, high-transmission area

While Catawba County is still at a high COVID-19 community risk level, the number of counties in the state at high risk has dropped from 68 to 52 in the last week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Burke, Caldwell and Iredell counties are also still high-risk. Alexander County is medium-risk, and Lincoln County is low-risk.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
Catawba County is also a high-transmission area, according to the CDC website.
Cases in Catawba County are trending down, according to current data on the NCDHHS website. There were 353 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week of Jan. 7, 82 of which were reinfections. For the week of Jan. 14, the number decreased to 189 cases and 58 reinfections.
COVID-19-related deaths rose to four during the week of Jan. 7, according to the NCDHHS data. There were no COVID-19 deaths in the week of Jan. 14.
It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 are incomplete and may change as data is collected and confirmed, according to state public health officials.
As of Jan. 19, 91,953 of Catawba County residents have received at least one dose of the initial vaccination series, according to NCDHHS data. A total of 87,970 have completed the initial series. The data indicated 48,515 in Catawba County have received at least one booster, and 14,917 have received the updated Omicron booster.