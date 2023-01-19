 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 update: Cases trending down but Catawba County remains high-risk, high-transmission area

A map of North Carolina counties color-coded by COVID-19 community risk level, from the CDC's website.

While Catawba County is still at a high COVID-19 community risk level, the number of counties in the state at high risk has dropped from 68 to 52 in the last week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Burke, Caldwell and Iredell counties are also still high-risk. Alexander County is medium-risk, and Lincoln County is low-risk.

Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Catawba County is also a high-transmission area, according to the CDC website.

Cases in Catawba County are trending down, according to current data on the NCDHHS website. There were 353 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week of Jan. 7, 82 of which were reinfections. For the week of Jan. 14, the number decreased to 189 cases and 58 reinfections.

COVID-19-related deaths rose to four during the week of Jan. 7, according to the NCDHHS data. There were no COVID-19 deaths in the week of Jan. 14.

It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 are incomplete and may change as data is collected and confirmed, according to state public health officials.

As of Jan. 19, 91,953 of Catawba County residents have received at least one dose of the initial vaccination series, according to NCDHHS data. A total of 87,970 have completed the initial series. The data indicated 48,515 in Catawba County have received at least one booster, and 14,917 have received the updated Omicron booster.

CDC recommendations for high-risk areas

  • Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.

This list was compiled by the CDC. For more information and recommendations, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Where can I get vaccinated or tested?

Visit myspot.nc.gov to find where vaccines, including the updated booster, are available nearby. Another resource is covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

Mako Medical offers free COVID-19 PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Individuals can pre-register at mako.exchange/scheduler/registration. No appointment is needed. There is no cost to the patient. No ID is required, the website stated.

Catawba County Public Health also offers free at-home test kits. Individuals seeking at-home tests are not required to live in Catawba County, but must be over the age of 14 to pick up the tests, the website said. Individuals may pick up a total of 10 tests per person, per visit, it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.

