COVID-19 update: Cases continue to decrease in Catawba County; one death reported in most recent week

Cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County are declining, and the area is now at a medium COVID-19 community risk level, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Caldwell County remains high-risk. Burke County was lowered to medium-risk. Alexander, Iredell and Lincoln counties are low-risk.
Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
The majority of N.C. counties remain high-transmission areas, according to the CDC website. This includes Catawba County. Madison, Avery, Cleveland, Person and Tyrrell counties have dropped from high to substantial-transmission areas.
There were 207 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County in the week ending Jan. 14, according to NCDHHS data. Sixty-six cases were reinfections. In the week ending Jan. 21, there were 159 cases of COVID-19, including 34 reinfections.
People are also reading…
Zero COVID-19-related deaths were recorded for the week ending Jan. 14, according to NCDHHS data. One death is recorded for the week ending Jan. 21.
It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 are incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.