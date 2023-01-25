 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 update: Cases continue to decrease in Catawba County; one death reported in most recent week

U.S. Proposes to Make COVID-19 Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot

COVID-19 cases dropped again in Catawba County in January. The most recent reporting period was the week of Jan. 21.

Cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County are declining, and the area is now at a medium COVID-19 community risk level, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Caldwell County remains high-risk. Burke County was lowered to medium-risk. Alexander, Iredell and Lincoln counties are low-risk.

The FDA is reportedly proposing to switch Covid vaccines to a once-a-year shot, like the flu model. The new model would see experts determine in the spring which strain will pose the greatest threat the following winter. A vaccine would then be manufactured before being administered to the public in September. The hope is that the streamlined effort would encourage improved vaccine uptake. The FDA’s proposal represents a shift from its strategy of pushing boosters to counter variant threats. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine, has described the idea of an annual Covid shot as “a flawed approach.” Topol says there is no evidence that a vaccine provides protection from COVID-19 beyond four to six months.

Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

The majority of N.C. counties remain high-transmission areas, according to the CDC website. This includes Catawba County. Madison, Avery, Cleveland, Person and Tyrrell counties have dropped from high to substantial-transmission areas.

There were 207 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County in the week ending Jan. 14, according to NCDHHS data. Sixty-six cases were reinfections. In the week ending Jan. 21, there were 159 cases of COVID-19, including 34 reinfections.

Zero COVID-19-related deaths were recorded for the week ending Jan. 14, according to NCDHHS data. One death is recorded for the week ending Jan. 21.

It is important to note that data of cases from the weeks of Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 are incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.

Where can I get vaccinated or tested?

Visit myspot.nc.gov to find where vaccines, including the updated booster, are available nearby. Another resource is covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

Mako Medical offers free COVID-19 PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Individuals can preregister at mako.exchange/scheduler/registration. No appointment is needed. There is no cost to the patient. No ID is required, the website stated.

Catawba County Public Health also offers free at-home test kits. Individuals seeking at-home tests are not required to live in Catawba County, but must be over the age of 14 to pick up the tests, the website said. Individuals may pick up a total of 10 tests per person, per visit, it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.

CDC guidelines for medium-risk areas

  1. If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public.
  2. If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.
  3. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.
  4. Maintain ventilation improvements by opening doors and windows to introduce outside air, using fans to increase effectiveness of open windows and use air filtration systems.
  5. Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
  6. Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
  7. Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

